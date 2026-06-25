Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,038 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $413.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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