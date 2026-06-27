Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,350 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $250,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 8.7%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $804.76 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $217.07 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $761.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.48.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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