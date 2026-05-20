Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 25,225 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 25,225 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 159,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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