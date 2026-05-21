Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,396 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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