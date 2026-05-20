Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 61,199 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,199 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $352.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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