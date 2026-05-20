Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,726 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $9,103,291.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,473.58. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 653,060 shares of company stock worth $128,655,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $206.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.25 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.93 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents , which could strengthen its positioning in AI infrastructure and developer tooling. Cloudflare Brings Secure, Scalable Sandboxes to Claude Managed Agents

Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch , which could strengthen its positioning in AI infrastructure and developer tooling. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cloudflare’s AI-first pivot and workforce reduction as part of a strategy to improve efficiency while expanding AI products, which may be viewed as a margin and growth catalyst. Cloudflare Reshapes Business With AI Pivot And 20% Workforce Cut

Recent coverage highlighted Cloudflare’s AI-first pivot and workforce reduction as part of a strategy to improve efficiency while expanding AI products, which may be viewed as a margin and growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in AI-linked internet software names and a sectorwide lift after a strong Cisco report have also helped sentiment around NET. Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Investor interest in AI-linked internet software names and a sectorwide lift after a strong Cisco report have also helped sentiment around NET. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary continues to group Cloudflare with other AI software beneficiaries, but this is more sentiment-driven than a new fundamental update. Fastly's Compute Revenues Surge: Is AI Demand Powering Growth?

Analyst and media commentary continues to group Cloudflare with other AI software beneficiaries, but this is more sentiment-driven than a new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Janel Riley sold shares in two separate transactions, and CFO Thomas J. Seifert also sold 10,000 shares, which can create some short-term pressure even though all were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $140.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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