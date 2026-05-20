Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.51. The company has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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