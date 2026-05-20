Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $273.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said its latest quarterly results benefited from strong AI-related demand, with management highlighting a “record quarter” and continued momentum in advanced chip spending. The earnings-call recap suggests investors are encouraged by the company’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Lam Research Rides AI Wave to Record Quarter

Lam Research said its latest quarterly results benefited from strong AI-related demand, with management highlighting a “record quarter” and continued momentum in advanced chip spending. The earnings-call recap suggests investors are encouraged by the company’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Separately, B. Riley raised its price target to $385 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, citing AI investment that is accelerating faster than expected. Morgan Stanley upgrades Lam Research (LRCX)

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Separately, B. Riley raised its price target to $385 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, citing AI investment that is accelerating faster than expected. Positive Sentiment: More broadly, Morgan Stanley lifted its wafer fab equipment outlook and reshuffled ratings across semiconductor equipment names, reflecting expectations for a longer and stronger cycle, with improved NAND momentum supporting the group. Semicap stocks: Morgan Stanley raises WFE outlook and shifts ratings

More broadly, Morgan Stanley lifted its wafer fab equipment outlook and reshuffled ratings across semiconductor equipment names, reflecting expectations for a longer and stronger cycle, with improved NAND momentum supporting the group. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that U.S.-China semiconductor talks may ease export and supply-chain tensions are also helping sentiment across chip equipment stocks, though the outcome remains uncertain. Potential Beijing Thaw Puts Lam Research Export And Supply Risks In Focus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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