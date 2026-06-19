Banque Transatlantique SA Has $24.81 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Banque Transatlantique SA decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 91,711 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $411.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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