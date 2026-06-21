Banque Transatlantique SA Has $492.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Banque Transatlantique SA lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639,160 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 165,219 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 11.9% of Banque Transatlantique SA's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $492,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. President Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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