Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,735 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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