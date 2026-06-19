Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases Shares of 3,963 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,963 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,390,150. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,010,044.08. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,476,318 shares of company stock worth $1,490,167,546 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $283.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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