Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Barclays were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $27.49 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 233.0%. Barclays's payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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