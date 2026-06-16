Barclays PLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,453 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 97,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of AMETEK worth $145,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.69.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $229.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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