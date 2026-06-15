Barclays PLC Purchases 1,038,119 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.56% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $310,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Crux Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $146.13 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BofA dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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