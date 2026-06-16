Barclays PLC Purchases 523,306 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 523,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $115,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PEG alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,736.32. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Service Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Service Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here