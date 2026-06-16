Barclays PLC Sells 550,903 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 550,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Realty Income worth $123,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of O stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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