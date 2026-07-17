Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Barings LLC bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,095 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of Andersons as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Andersons by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,243 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,910,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $53,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,812 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 570,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 19,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $1,495,721.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,429,661.25. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,717 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.42. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Andersons to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Andersons

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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