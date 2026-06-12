Barings LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Barings LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 85,715 shares during the period. Barings LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 15,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap purchased 12,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia purchased 10,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.38 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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