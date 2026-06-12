Barings LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Barings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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