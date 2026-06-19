Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.43. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here