Barr E S & Co. Has $12.37 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Barr E S & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 151.7% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock worth $364,861,000 after buying an additional 1,565,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,959 shares of the company's stock worth $256,895,000 after buying an additional 1,436,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.37.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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