Barr E S & Co. Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,671 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 298,380 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 2.2% of Barr E S & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $42,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,313,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,685,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,050,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,985,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,710 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,188,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 8,784.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,747,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $860,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Brookfield

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank and National Bank Financial both raised their price targets on Brookfield, keeping bullish ratings in place and signaling more upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

Scotiabank and National Bank Financial both raised their price targets on Brookfield, keeping bullish ratings in place and signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield’s first-quarter results showed strong distributable earnings growth, with the company also highlighting heavy share repurchases and continued expansion of its insurance and wealth platforms. Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Brookfield’s first-quarter results showed strong distributable earnings growth, with the company also highlighting heavy share repurchases and continued expansion of its insurance and wealth platforms. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed a roughly $1 billion to $2 billion stake in SpaceX ahead of a possible IPO, which could be viewed as a valuable private-market investment and a potential catalyst if SpaceX eventually goes public. Brookfield Reveals $2 Billion SpaceX Stake Ahead Of Possible IPO

The company disclosed a roughly $1 billion to $2 billion stake in SpaceX ahead of a possible IPO, which could be viewed as a valuable private-market investment and a potential catalyst if SpaceX eventually goes public. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine financing and capital-return updates rather than immediate earnings drivers. Brookfield Corporation Announces C$750M Debt Offering Pricing

Brookfield announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine financing and capital-return updates rather than immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: The main drag on sentiment is that Brookfield’s reported Q1 EPS came in slightly below expectations, which may be prompting some profit-taking despite otherwise solid operating trends. Brookfield Corporation Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotia boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

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