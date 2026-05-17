Barr E S & Co. Makes New Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 41,236 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $34,382,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 126,160 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

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Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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