Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,394 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 101,821 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $39,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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