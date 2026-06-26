Barton Investment Management Decreases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises 0.6% of Barton Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barton Investment Management's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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