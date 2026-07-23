Base Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Base Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Base Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Base Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Apple by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KGI Securities cut Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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