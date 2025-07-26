Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires 101,796 Shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC - Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,229 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Virco Manufacturing worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,719 shares of the company's stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virco Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of VIRC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Virco Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

