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Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bastion Asset Management disclosed a new stake in Adobe, buying 7,182 shares worth about $2.54 million in the fourth quarter. Adobe now makes up roughly 1.4% of the fund’s holdings.
  • Adobe’s recent earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $6.06 and revenue of $6.40 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. The company also issued FY2026 guidance and authorized a $25 billion share buyback, signaling management confidence in the stock.
  • Despite some positive investor interest and strong fundamentals, Adobe’s shares remain well below their 200-day moving average, and analysts are mixed overall. MarketBeat data shows an average rating of Hold with an average price target of $338.15.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,182 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average is $289.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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