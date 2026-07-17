Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,603 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $121,502,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,975,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 12,545.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,233,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,136,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE:ZETA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

See Also

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