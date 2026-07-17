Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,901 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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