Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 537.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,771 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 814,228 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of Bath & Body Works worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company's stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1%

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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