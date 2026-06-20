Bauman Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,393 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bauman Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $298.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $196.85 and a one year high of $317.40. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s planned price increases could protect margins as memory and storage costs rise, and Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating with a $380 target, citing Apple’s pricing power and supply-chain strength. Article Title

Apple’s planned price increases could protect margins as memory and storage costs rise, and Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating with a $380 target, citing Apple’s pricing power and supply-chain strength. Positive Sentiment: Reports of upcoming AI-focused devices and a second-generation iPhone Air support confidence in Apple’s product pipeline and longer-term growth story. Article Title

Reports of upcoming AI-focused devices and a second-generation iPhone Air support confidence in Apple’s product pipeline and longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s planned price hikes may help earnings, but they could also pressure demand if consumers balk at higher handset prices. Article Title

Apple’s planned price hikes may help earnings, but they could also pressure demand if consumers balk at higher handset prices. Neutral Sentiment: Apple opening Brazil’s App Store to alternative marketplaces reduces regulatory friction there, but it also underscores ongoing global platform scrutiny. Article Title

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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