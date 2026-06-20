Bauman Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bauman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,982 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Bauman Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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