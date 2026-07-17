Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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