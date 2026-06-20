Bayban Acquires Shares of 40,639 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bayban purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $13,415,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 11.9% of Bayban's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after purchasing an additional 824,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,215,660,000 after buying an additional 680,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,158,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $400.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $415.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $373.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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