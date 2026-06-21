Bayban Buys Shares of 3,247 Visa Inc. $V

Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Bayban's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.24.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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