BBR Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 412.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030 , which supports the stock’s valuation. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to , which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary around EmployeeWorks suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Article Title

Analysts and commentary around suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Article Title

ServiceNow also announced a to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals.

ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation discussion notes that NOW remains well below its highs and still faces questions after a mixed year of share-price performance, which may remind investors that the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of optimism. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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