BC Partners PE LP Has $5.83 Billion Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

BC Partners PE LP decreased its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,478,228 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,280,212 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up 81.9% of BC Partners PE LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BC Partners PE LP owned 42.52% of Chewy worth $5,832,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. Chewy has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $43.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 60.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 874,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,961.60. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.05.

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Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report).

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