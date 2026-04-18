BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 307.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised ExxonMobil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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