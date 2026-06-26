BCS Wealth Management Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. China Renaissance cut their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.15, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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