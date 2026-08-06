B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $153.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,383 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 19.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $153,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,377 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Envision Financial Transparency LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $458,000. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,867 shares of company stock worth $20,532,092 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and AI remain the primary bullish catalysts. Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Amazon’s AI Story Is Bigger Than You Think

Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Wall Street’s Bullish Views on Amazon

Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Zoox is moving toward commercialization. Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Amazon’s Zoox to Start Paid Robotaxi Rides

Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment boosted reported results. Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Amazon’s Anthropic-Related Gain

Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Negative Sentiment: Jeff Bezos’ planned sale is weighing on sentiment. The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Jeff Bezos Amazon Share Sale

The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Negative Sentiment: Legal and spending risks remain. An appeals court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping agents to access Amazon’s platform, while New Jersey sued Amazon over alleged anticompetitive treatment of delivery contractors. Separately, the company’s large AI data-center commitments and capital-spending plans raise concerns about returns and free cash flow.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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