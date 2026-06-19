BDFS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,533 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,533 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 41,292 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total value of $16,760,009.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here