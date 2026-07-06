Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Argus upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here