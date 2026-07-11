Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,930 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

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PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

PEP stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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