Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,444 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

TXN stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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