Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,073 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day moving average of $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here