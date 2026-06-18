Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $25.26 Million Stake in Constellium SE $CSTM

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,934 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the period. Constellium comprises approximately 14.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.97% of Constellium worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellium by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,407,597 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 71.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 595,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 249,020 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $8,239,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 77,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.Constellium's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Ormerod sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $870,803.73. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellium from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellium

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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