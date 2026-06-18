Beaconlight Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,431 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 0.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,474,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,094 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,811,675 shares of the company's stock worth $110,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,981 shares of the company's stock worth $98,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 559.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,591 shares of the company's stock worth $93,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,478,633 shares of the company's stock worth $58,110,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts's payout ratio is 138.89%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

See Also

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