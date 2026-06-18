Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,257 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Vicor makes up approximately 1.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.52, for a total value of $706,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,337.08. This represents a 25.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.69, for a total transaction of $988,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $617,644.80. This represents a 61.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 494,175 shares of company stock worth $119,770,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $325.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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